Axa Acquires Shares of 125,900 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

NYSE CARS opened at $5.58 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

