Axa Acquires 46,600 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 321.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $458.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.