Axa Acquires 40,600 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Axa grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 341.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.02. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

