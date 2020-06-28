Axa Acquires 20,200 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Axa increased its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 237.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 178.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

RMAX stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.58. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

