Axa Acquires 19,600 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Axa boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in KB Home were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 494,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.72.

KBH stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.