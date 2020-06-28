Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 3,085 ($39.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,050.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,588.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.07 million and a P/E ratio of 74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avon Rubber has a one year low of GBX 1,226.40 ($15.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,485 ($44.36).

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

