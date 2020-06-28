Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CDMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

