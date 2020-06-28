AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of AutoNation worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

