Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $101.57 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

