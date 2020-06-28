Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,815,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

