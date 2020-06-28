Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,821,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Arcos Dorados worth $36,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 5,495.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,174,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 603,275 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 667,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.20 million, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

