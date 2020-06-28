Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

