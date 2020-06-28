Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

