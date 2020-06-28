Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

