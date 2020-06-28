APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,725,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $432.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.38 and a 12-month high of $497.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

