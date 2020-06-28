APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

CAG stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

