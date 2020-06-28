APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 689,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $7,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 225.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 2,049,771 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 1,508,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 147.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,611 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.