APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 828.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $205,805,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Shares of MTB opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.