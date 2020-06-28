APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $40.20 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.