APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,645 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $16.22 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

