APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,424 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

