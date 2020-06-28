APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 293,920 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

