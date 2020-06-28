APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 14,204 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

