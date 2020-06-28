Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Head to Head Contrast

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anglo American and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Pelangio Exploration N/A -2,288.31% -234.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.08 $3.55 billion $1.35 8.53 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anglo American and Pelangio Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 8 7 0 2.38 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Anglo American beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

