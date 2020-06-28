Anglo American (LON:AAL) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Anglo American’s ranking:

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,839.60 ($23.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,674.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,736.48. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.77) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,230 ($28.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,880 ($23.93) to GBX 1,840 ($23.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,948.75 ($24.80).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,974.16). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($25,703.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,459.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.