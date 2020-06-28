Analyzing Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) and MultiCell Technologies (OTCMKTS:MEDS)

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trxade Group and MultiCell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiCell Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

MultiCell Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. Given MultiCell Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MultiCell Technologies is more favorable than Trxade Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% MultiCell Technologies -2.82% -4.81% -3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trxade Group and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $3.83 million 63.62 $10,000.00 N/A N/A MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 6.43 -$280,000.00 $0.03 207.00

Trxade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiCell Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Trxade Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trxade Group beats MultiCell Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

