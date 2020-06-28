Analyzing Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Murphy Oil (OTCMKTS:MUR)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 7 1 3.00 Murphy Oil 1 11 3 0 2.13

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Volatility & Risk

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp 63.46% -4.22% -0.97% Murphy Oil 21.89% 1.30% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $14.70 billion 1.46 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -27.54 Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.66 $1.15 billion $0.87 14.07

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Rwe Ag Sp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

