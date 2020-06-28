Analyzing Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) & Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners 3.59% 118.15% 8.07% Ranger Energy Services 0.58% 0.04% 0.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Energy Partners and Ranger Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ranger Energy Services 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cypress Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Cypress Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and Ranger Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners $401.65 million 0.13 $16.01 million $0.88 4.95 Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.12 $1.80 million $0.25 10.88

Cypress Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Cypress Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats Ranger Energy Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment offers hydrostatic testing services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering; chemical cleaning services; and other related services. The Water and Environmental Services segment owns and operates nine Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. This segment also offers flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; provides water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages SWD facilities. The company serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services. It also maintain well on production and primarily, including wireline services, such as well intervention, pipe recovery, plugging and abandonment; and snubbing services consisting well maintenance, workover, and well completion activities. In addition, the company rents equipment, such as power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, pipe handling tools, and other equipment; and offers wireline, snubbing, and fluid management services. Further, it owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points, as well as serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

