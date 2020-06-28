Analysts Offer Predictions for BancFirst Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

