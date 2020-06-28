American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Daily News Impact Score of -2.20

News headlines about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected American Airlines Group’s score:

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.