alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €15.50 by Berenberg Bank

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AOX. HSBC set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($21.69) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.25 ($18.26).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.40 and its 200 day moving average is €15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.