Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ally Financial shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 292,475 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

