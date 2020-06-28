Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Natera worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Natera by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 543,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 7.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Natera by 157.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,607 shares of company stock worth $10,806,115. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $49.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

