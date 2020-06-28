Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.61 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

