Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.81.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.61 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.