Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,006 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.