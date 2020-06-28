Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

