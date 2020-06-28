Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $71.35 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.