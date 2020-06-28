Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Position Cut by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.24% of Aduro BioTech worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADRO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 120.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADRO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.18 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

