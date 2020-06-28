Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AYI opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

