Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.02

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 924495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,921.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52.

In other Active Energy Group news, insider Jason Zimmermann purchased 961,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £67,305 ($85,662.47).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

