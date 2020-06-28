Accolade (ACCD) Announces July 2nd IPO

Accolade (ACCD) plans to raise $176 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,800,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Accolade generated $132.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $51.4 million. The company has a market cap of $933.1 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse, William Blair, Baird and SVB Leerink were co-managers.

Accolade provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We provide personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people better understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. Our customers are primarily employers that deploy Accolade in order to provide employees and their families (our “members”) a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Our innovative platform combines open, cloud-based intelligent technology with multimodal support from a team of empathetic and knowledgeable Accolade Health Assistants and clinicians (including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists). “.

Accolade was founded in 2007 and has 1250 employees. The company is located at 1201 Third Avenue, Suite 1700, Seattle, WA 98101, US and can be reached via phone at (206) 926-8100 or on the web at http://www.accolade.com.

