Acasti Pharma (ACST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

ACST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

