Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $650.00

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.15), with a volume of 4641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Get Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -110.09%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.