Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 213,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 197,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

