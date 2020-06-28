80,721 Shares in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 111,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 74,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,612 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 403,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

