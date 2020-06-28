62,200 Shares in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Acquired by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Innoviva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Innoviva by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.