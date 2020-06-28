54,172 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Bought by Axa

Axa purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.