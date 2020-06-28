$22.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to post sales of $22.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.70 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $114.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.31 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

