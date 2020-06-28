17,876 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

