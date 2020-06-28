15,545 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,074,338.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

